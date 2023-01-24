Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,690,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $37.43. 3,922,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,993. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

