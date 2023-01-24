Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $365.77 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $50.33 or 0.00218842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $365.77 million and approximately $30.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.16595122 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $28,854,311.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

