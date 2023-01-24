Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Main Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.61 -$2.11 million $0.05 326.87 Main Street Capital $289.05 million 10.58 $330.76 million $3.19 12.41

Main Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Main Street Capital has a consensus price target of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.10%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Volatility and Risk

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26% Main Street Capital 66.53% 11.91% 5.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

