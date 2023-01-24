Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.74) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.61) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

