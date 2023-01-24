CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Hits $0.22

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market capitalization of $66.08 million and approximately $66.09 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

