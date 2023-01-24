Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.776 per share on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA opened at C$68.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$74.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.32. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$62.35 and a one year high of C$114.66. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$725.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$729.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 10.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogeco Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at C$181,124.30. In related news, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock purchased 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$115,887.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,124.30. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.76, for a total transaction of C$30,206.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at C$36,554.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.71.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

