Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,430,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 40,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 116,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 177,670 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

