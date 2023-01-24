Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIN. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,745,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $10,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $9,880,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $9,386,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $7,410,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLIN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 60,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.