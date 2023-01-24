City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Update

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $263,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,873 shares of company stock valued at $990,646 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

City Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in City by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in City by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 7.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $89.37. 58,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20. City has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

