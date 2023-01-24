Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Sunday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

CIA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. Citizens has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%.

In other Citizens news, CFO Jeffery P. Conklin acquired 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,365.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $170,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Citizens by 86.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

