Citigroup Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.45) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,750 ($21.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,676.50 ($20.76).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRU traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,312 ($16.24). The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,336 ($16.54). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,110.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 996.51. The firm has a market cap of £36.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,452.63.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.