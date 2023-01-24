Citigroup Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $61.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MOS opened at $48.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.