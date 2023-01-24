CIBC Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$22.50

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,361. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,517,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,426,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $819,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,633,693,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

