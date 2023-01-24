Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.24

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 1845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

