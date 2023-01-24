China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $34.72

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.72, but opened at $33.01. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 1,523 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines during the third quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

