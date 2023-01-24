Childress Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,812,000 after buying an additional 1,959,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after buying an additional 1,189,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

USB stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.