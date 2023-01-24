Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
