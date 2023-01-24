Chia (XCH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $286.19 Million

Chia (XCH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Chia has a market capitalization of $286.19 million and $7.47 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $45.39 or 0.00197301 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Chia has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,305,053 coins and its circulating supply is 6,305,053 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

