CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $32.36. Approximately 4,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 77,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on CEVA to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CEVA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 15.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

