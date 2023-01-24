Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.76

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Cellcom Israel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

About Cellcom Israel

(Get Rating)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.