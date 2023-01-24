Celer Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.95 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market cap of $118.38 million and approximately $44.95 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

