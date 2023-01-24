CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$73.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.25.

CCL.B opened at C$61.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.90. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$53.36 and a twelve month high of C$69.38. The firm has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

