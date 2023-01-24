Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises 2.0% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 470,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.