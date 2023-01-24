Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.45 and a 200 day moving average of $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $260.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

