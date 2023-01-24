Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 8.2%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.97. 1,868,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,239,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,767,526.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.