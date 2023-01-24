Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,176. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300,550 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

