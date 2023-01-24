Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,176. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $87,775.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,258,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 417,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 300,550 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.