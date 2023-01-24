Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ CASS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CASS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
Featured Stories
