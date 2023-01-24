Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

