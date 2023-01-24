Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Short Interest Update

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after acquiring an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,089,000 after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

