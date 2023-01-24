Carderock Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $64,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 646,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,127. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

