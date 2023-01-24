Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Adobe stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.75. The company had a trading volume of 620,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,507. The stock has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.65 and a 200 day moving average of $347.69.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

