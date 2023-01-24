Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.09. 276,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,776. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $299.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

