Carderock Capital Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after acquiring an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,878,000 after buying an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CSX by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after buying an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $31.82. 2,897,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,360. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

