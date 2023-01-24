Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,746,531 shares of company stock worth $178,071,266 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

FISV stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

