Carderock Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,808. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984,924.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,425 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.40.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

