Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.04 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $13.04 billion and approximately $323.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.19 or 0.07045455 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00078266 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028966 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00056356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010798 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025017 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,394,996,830 coins and its circulating supply is 34,572,231,146 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.