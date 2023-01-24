Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$161.14.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$165.92. 241,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,531. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$137.26 and a twelve month high of C$175.39. The firm has a market cap of C$112.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

