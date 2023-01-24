Camden National Bank Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.27. 28,255,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,156,375. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

