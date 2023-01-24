Camden National Bank Sells 468 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 102.5% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,991,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $187,874,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 370,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,195,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,882,886. The firm has a market cap of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

