Camden National Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.61. 6,455,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,739,174. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

