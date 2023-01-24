Camden National Bank Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Camden National Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.39. 1,451,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01.

