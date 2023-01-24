Camden National Bank Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,363. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.