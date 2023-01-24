Camden National Bank Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden National Bank cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.1% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. 3,098,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $273.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

