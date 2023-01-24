Camden National Bank Cuts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. 2,136,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

