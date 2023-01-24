Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.50

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 58998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.40.
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $605.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.50.
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
