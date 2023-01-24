Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.50

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.50 and last traded at $77.82, with a volume of 58998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.40.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $605.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

