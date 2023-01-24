Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 9.1% in December

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of 16.26. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.42 and a 52 week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

