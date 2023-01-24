Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 991,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CALM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.92. 1,081,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

