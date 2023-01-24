Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Update

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after buying an additional 2,206,419 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,332 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 121.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,789 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,323,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.9 %

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of CZR traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $50.34. 5,305,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,643. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

