Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after buying an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.8% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,250 shares of company stock worth $22,235,385 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

