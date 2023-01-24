Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 4,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.88. 197,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.06. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $243.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.